Ruscists strike in Kharkiv region, shop and pharmacy burn down, 14-year-old girl is killed, at least two people are wounded (updated)

Today, on 10 April, around 14.00 p.m., the village of Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka in Kharkiv district were shelled by the enemy.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in his telegram-channel, Censor.NET informs.

"A shop and a pharmacy are on fire. Preliminary: there may be people under the rubble. Specialised services are working on the spot," the statement reads.

Later, Syniehubov said that a 14-year-old girl died as a result of hostile shelling of Lyptsi.

"At least two people were injured. A 33-year-old pharmacy worker who received shrapnel wounds and a 16-year-old boy were hospitalised," the statement said.