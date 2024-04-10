Over 300 Canadian instructors train servicemen of Armed Forces of Ukraine - General Staff

Canadian instructors will train Ukrainian recruits as part of the international UNIFIER mission as part of the multinational Operation INTERFLEX.

This was announced on 10 April by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

In this operation, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 300 Canadian troops are participating in the multinational Operation INTERFLEX.

They perform various functions, from providing training, supporting national command, and transporting military aid to Ukraine in coordination with other allies and partners, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Watch more: Occupier runs away from his accomplice, who was hit by kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Canada was also one of the first countries to allocate funds to arm the Ukrainian army, as well as to provide humanitarian aid to civilians affected by the war.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Canada has provided assistance that includes AIM-7 missiles, 155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition, Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks and an armoured evacuation vehicle, and the National Advanced Surface-to-air Missile System (NASAMS) with appropriate ammunition, 39 armoured combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms, M777 howitzers and related ammunition, high-resolution drone cameras, winter clothing, etc.