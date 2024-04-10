Consequences of UAV attack on training aviation center in Borysoglebsk, Russia: building of missile repair plant damaged. SATELLITE PHOTOS

A strike on the city of Borisoglebsk in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation damaged the building of an aircraft factory that repairs missiles. This is evidenced by satellite images from April 9.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Schemes.

The images taken by the Planet Labs satellite show damage to one of the buildings on the territory of the 711th aircraft plant. The plant is located more than 300 kilometers from the border of the territories controlled by Ukraine.

The image shows damage to one of the buildings on the plant's territory. The roof of the building collapsed as a result of the strike.

Read more: We produce lot of drones, but they are not alternative to long-range weapons - Zelenskyy

Schemes recalled that on April 9, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that it had "repelled a drone attack" on the city of Borisoglebsk. Instead, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry confirmed the drone strike on the Russian plant.

Read more: US will consider China responsible for Russia’s success in Ukraine