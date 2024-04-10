Most Ukrainians believe in victory. They expect it in year or two - poll by Razumkov Center

83% of Ukrainians believe in victory in the war. 34.5% of them believe that it will come in one or two years.

These are the results of a poll conducted by the Razumkov Center, Censor.NET reports.

The timeframe for expecting a victory is becoming more distant than it used to be, sociologists said.

Read more: Number of Ukrainians who fully approve of Zelenskyy’s activities has decreased by 20% - "Rating" poll

When will we win? Expectations of Ukrainians

Among those who believe in victory, 22% believe it will happen by the end of this year, while in February-March 2023, 50% believed that victory would come by the end of 2023.

In addition, 34.5% of respondents believe that victory will come in one to two years, compared to 26% in February-March 2023.

Read more: 26% of Ukrainians consider Poroshenko to be leader of opposition, 17% - Prytula - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

What can be considered a victory?

45.5% of those who believe in victory said that the expulsion of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine and the restoration of the borders as of January 2014 would be considered a victory.

Another 23% would consider the destruction of the Russian army and the promotion of an uprising/disintegration within Russia a victory.

11% will consider the restoration of the status quo as of February 23, 2022 a victory.

Read more: If Zaluzhnyi formed party, he could get majority in parliament - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

9% of respondents would consider the expulsion of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine, except for the occupied Crimea, a victory.

6% would call the end of the war a victory, even if the Russian army remains in the territories that were captured as a result of a full-scale invasion.

Read more: In second round, Zelenskyy would lose to Zaluzhnyi without chance: 67 to 32% of vote - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

How the poll was conducted

The poll was conducted from March 21 to 27, 2024, as part of a program funded by the United States Agency for International Development. A total of 2020 respondents over the age of 18 who live in the government-controlled areas of Ukraine were interviewed by face-to-face interviews. The margin of error does not exceed 2.3%, but additional systematic sample deviations may be due to the consequences of Russian aggression, including the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.