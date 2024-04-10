More women may be mobilized in Ukraine - Advisor to Ground Forces Commander Hryhorieva

In the near future, Ukraine may pass laws that will force women to be mobilized into the army, following the Israeli model. It is the duty of every citizen to defend their homeland.

This was reported by Oksana Hryhorieva, Gender Advisor to the Commander of the Ground Forces, in an interview with The Times, Censor.NET reports.

"Our Constitution says that the duty of every Ukrainian is to defend their country, so it is only right that women also serve. Our northern neighbor will not just disappear. For hundreds of years, they have repeatedly attacked us. Just like Israel, we must be prepared for this, and this means that we must train men and women to be ready for war," the advisor said.

She also noted that the majority of women in the Ukrainian army work as medics, scouts and administrators. Only in 2018 were women allowed to hold combat positions in the Armed Forces.

"We've come a long way in terms of legislation, but in practice there is still an old-school mentality. Starting from school age, there is a division between girls and boys in the country: boys are taught physical exercises, while girls have to do embroidery or housework. This has to change. Both physically and psychologically, we need to prepare girls from an early age to defend the country," said Hryhorieva.

The journalists point out that Ukraine is currently implementing gender equality among the military, but the lack of military uniforms for women is a problem.

According to the government, there are currently 65,000 women serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, about 40% more than in 2021, the year before Russia's full-scale invasion. Almost all of them are volunteers, as there is no mandatory conscription for women, although women with medical degrees are now required to register with their local military enlistment office.

