Lithuania will look for opportunities to increase assistance to Ukraine - Defense Minister Kasčiūnas

Lithuania intends to increase its aid to Ukraine.

This was stated by Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Laurynas Kasčiūnas during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

As noted, Kasčiūnas presented a package of support for Ukraine and called the meeting with the Ukrainian leader constructive.

"The visit has already begun, I have just met with President Zelenskyy. We had a constructive and good meeting, and we will continue our work. I presented our entire support package. I want to say that it is bigger than we planned and will be even bigger - we will look for all the ways and opportunities to increase it further," he said.

According to Kasciūnas, he also presented Zelenskyy with Lithuania's plans to deploy combat drones and a demining coalition.

The minister added that EUR 84 million has already been allocated as part of Lithuania's three-year EUR 200 million program to assist Ukraine, which is EUR 20 million more than planned.

"I have also presented the idea of a drone program under which we will create our own industry. But we still have to figure out the legal framework, and we will supply drones to Ukrainians, which will then be tested on the battlefield," Kasciūnas said.