Prosecutor General’s Office identifies two Russian Armed Forces servicemen who shot civilians during occupation of Bucha

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the division commander of the 234th Air Assault Regiment of the Airborne Forces Division of the Russian Armed Forces and the gunner of the 4th Air Assault Company were identified and served a notice of suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, in March 2022, the commander of a self-propelled artillery division was near a house in the city of Bucha. He knew for certain that the residents of the house were providing first aid to a wounded woman. Without warning, the Russian serviceman opened precision fire from an automatic weapon in the direction of the veranda where the resident of the house and the wounded woman were located.

"Then the Russian Armed Forces serviceman went to the yard of the house and started shooting repeatedly at the women and a man who was at the front door. They died on the spot from their gunshot wounds," the statement said.

It has also been established that in March 2022, another Russian military man, a gunner of the 4th Air Assault Company, went down to the basement of a residential building in Bucha, where civilians were hiding. He ordered them to hand over their mobile phones for inspection. He also ordered one of the civilian men to collect the phones and take them outside. After receiving the order, the victim headed towards the exit of the basement.

After that, a serviceman of the RF Armed Forces at the entrance to the basement opened aimed fire from an automatic weapon at the victim, who was on the stairs to the basement, without warning. The man died on the spot from gunshot wounds.

"All the local residents were civilians who did not take part in the armed conflict. They did not have any weapons, tools or means that could justify the use of violence against them," the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office added.