"Certain countries" should not shift blame for "crisis in Ukraine" to China, - Chinese Foreign Ministry

The Chinese Foreign Ministry called for not shifting the blame for the war in Ukraine to Beijing.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"China and Russia have the right to normal cooperation, and such cooperation should not be subject to external interference or restrictions. China will not accept accusations and pressure," she said, commenting on US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell's statement that the US would hold China responsible for Russia's success in Ukraine.

Mao Ning reiterated that China "has always taken an objective and fair stance on the Ukrainian issue" and played a constructive role in actively promoting peace talks.

"If certain countries really care about peace and want to end the 'crisis in Ukraine' as soon as possible, they should think about its root cause and do something that will really help achieve peace, rather than putting the blame on China," she added.