Ukraine has received USD 10.2 billion in external financing since beginning of year

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine’s external financing has reached $10.2 billion.

This was announced by Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"In the context of a full-scale war, when the aggressor has much greater resources and causes millions of losses to Ukraine every day, international support is critical. In 2024, external funding will reach USD 10.2 billion. I am grateful to the EU, Japan, Canada, the IMF, the UK, and Norway for their budget support, which is directed to the country's priority social needs. We also hope that the US Congress will soon support the aid package that we need to win the war," he said.

According to Marchenko, the need to strengthen budget support, reforms, attracting the private sector to Ukraine and recovery priorities were the key topics of the 9th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Donor Coordination Platform of Ukraine.

"It was a pleasure to welcome the Co-Chairs of the Platform Steering Committee and participants to Kyiv. The visit of Ukraine's key partners is a manifestation of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, as well as an important signal of readiness to deepen cooperation with Ukraine... During the meeting, I stressed the priority need to meet the needs of the State Budget both this year and in 2025. One of the solutions should be the use of frozen Russian assets, as it is Russia that has caused large-scale destruction and losses in Ukraine," he added.