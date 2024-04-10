Southern defence forces eliminated 87 occupiers and destroyed 70 pieces of weapons and military equipment over course of day

The southern defence forces continue to inflict fire on enemy locations, firing positions and rear areas.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

Thus, during the day, it was confirmed that the enemy's numbers on the Orikhiv and Kherson directions decreased by:

87 occupiers;

70 units of weapons and military equipment, including:

1 tank;

40 units of armoured vehicles;

19 artillery systems;

1 Supercam UAV;

3 video surveillance systems;

3 electronic warfare stations;

3 boats.

In addition, 8 field ammunition depots were damaged.

