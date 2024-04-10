Ukraine is not asking for too much. We need several dozen air defence systems and sufficient number of modern fighters, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of transferring air defence systems and fighter jets to Ukraine to protect the skies over Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this during the Delphi Economic Forum.

"A week ago, our Kharkiv was virtually in darkness, because Russian terrorists destroyed all the city's energy facilities. A city of millions had no electricity, no communication, even no normal water supply. Now we have managed to restore the power supply. And the city is bright and strong again. We can protect normal life even 40 kilometres away from Russia, but we need the right tools to do so. And the world has them," he stressed.

According to Zelenskyy, attention to this fact can now change everything exactly as it should.

Read more: Lithuania will look for opportunities to increase assistance to Ukraine - Defense Minister Kasčiūnas

"Ukraine is not asking for too much. We need air defence systems and combat aircraft that can protect our cities from Russian terror. A few dozen systems and a sufficient number of modern fighter jets will solve the problem of Russian aircraft and bombs. We need artillery to push back the front and bring normal life back to the land occupied by Russia. And we need justice - the kind of pressure on Russia that will prevent Putin from increasing his military capabilities: ever-increasing sanctions against Russia, confiscation of Putin's assets, and zero tolerance for Russian disinformation.

This is all absolutely realistic. And it depends only on the political will of our partners. Putin can only make up for the lack of solutions in the world with his aggression. A deficit that is taking too long. It is possible to win this war. But victory is not won by deficits," he added.