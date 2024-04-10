Stoltenberg on Ukraine’s strikes on Russian territory: Legitimate right to self-defence

In self-defence, Ukraine has the right to attack Russian military targets located outside the territory of our country.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this on Wednesday at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"This is part of the legitimate right to self-defence - strikes against legitimate military targets outside the country," Stoltenberg said.

As reported, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said at a meeting of the US Senate Armed Services Committee that Ukraine's attacks on oil refineries in Russia could affect global energy markets. Austin called on Ukraine to focus on attacks on military targets.

What is known about Ukraine's strikes on Russian refineries

As reported, on 2 April, drones attacked the Russian oil refinery complex in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan. The attack on the refinery was a joint operation by the SBU and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The refinery in question is the Taneko oil refinery of the Russian company Tatneft, located approximately 1,300 kilometres from the front line. The drone hit the primary refining unit, which processes about 155,000 barrels of oil per day, but the damage to the unit is not critical, Russian officials say.

According to Reuters, at least seven Russian refineries shut down in the first quarter of 2024 due to attacks by Ukrainian drones. The strikes affected refining capacity of 4.6 million tonnes of oil, or 7% of Russia's total refining volume.

Fears of a decline in production caused stock prices for petrol and diesel fuel in Russia to rise rapidly.

On the night of 23 March, Russian telegram channels reported explosions and a fire at another Russian refinery, the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in the Samara region of Russia. CDU-5, one of the two primary refining units, was shut down at the refinery. The refinery lost half of its capacity.

On the night of 15 March, drones attacked the Russian refinery Pervyi Zavod in the Kaluga region. The refinery's equipment was damaged and a fire broke out.

On 13 March, the Novoshakhtinsky refinery in the Rostov region of Russia suspended operations after a drone attack. It is the largest supplier of petroleum products in southern Russia and the only refinery in Rostov Region. Its full capacity is 5.6 million tonnes.

On the same day, drones attacked Rosneft's Ryazan refinery, damaging two primary oil processing units. These units account for 70% of the refinery's capacity, but the owner of the refinery conceals the extent of the damage.

On the night of 12 March, drones attacked Lukoil's refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region, which also suspended operations. The strike knocked out the largest oil refining unit, which accounted for 53% of the refinery's output.