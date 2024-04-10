45% of Ukrainians would entrust power in post-war period to political party from military - poll

Citizens believe that a political force that can be entrusted with power in the post-war period can most often emerge from the military (45% of respondents believe so).

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Razumkov Centre sociological service, Censor.NET reports.

21.5% of respondents believe that a new political force could emerge from the volunteer community, 20% - from the humanitarian or technical intelligentsia, 19% - from civil society organisations, 18% - from existing political parties, 6% - from the business community.

The opinion that such a political force could emerge from the military is shared by 51% of residents of the Western, 48% of the Southern, 43% of the Central, and 40% of the Eastern regions.