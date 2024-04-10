British company BAE Systems to maintain and repair L119 howitzers in Ukraine

BAE Systems has signed a contract with the British government for the maintenance and repair of the L119 light gun, which was previously transferred to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the British government.

The agreement was signed during the visit of the second British trade mission to Kyiv.

According to company representatives, this is the first part of the agreement, which the UK government plans to expand to repair other weapons used by the Armed Forces.

"This means that the L119s donated by the UK to Ukraine can be serviced in the country and returned to the front line more quickly, and provide vital support to Ukraine's defence infrastructure," the British government said.

"The new agreement will become an effective mechanism for strengthening our cooperation in the military sector, paving the way for even greater support from the UK, attracting the most advanced British technologies for our defence," said Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

"Firstly, it reduces the logistical burden for the Defence Forces - previously, the repair and maintenance of this equipment took place abroad and took a lot of time. Secondly, it attracts partner funds and keeps them in Ukraine," said Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries.

The Minister also stressed that localisation of repair and maintenance is the first step towards localising the production of British military equipment in Ukraine.

As reported, the British BAE Systems, which operates in the arms, security and aerospace sectors, will open a representative office in Ukraine.