Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Global Peace Summit with Swiss President Amherd

Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with President of Switzerland Viola Amherd. The parties discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the president's Telegram channel.

"I talked to Viola Amherd and thanked Switzerland for its stable support, in particular for today's decision to allocate 5 billion Swiss francs for the reconstruction of Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote.

The interlocutors discussed preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, scheduled for June this year. "The summit will continue our previous work on the implementation of the Peace Formula following the four meetings of national security advisers held in Copenhagen, Jeddah, Malta and Davos.

"We continue to work closely to involve as many countries as possible in the summit in order to formulate a common practical vision of achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive peace for Ukraine," the Head of State stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Russians have their propaganda lobbies everywhere in world