Russia will be threat to US and European security for years, - Pentagon

The Pentagon believes that Russia will remain a threat to the security of the United States and European allies for years to come, which requires long-term defence and deterrence capabilities.

This was stated by Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander at a hearing in the House of Representatives, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Because of Putin's obsession, Russia will be a threat to the security of Europe and the United States for years," the Pentagon spokeswoman said.

In this context, she stressed to lawmakers that the Pentagon remains focused on defence measures and deterring Russia from attacking the United States and its allies, as well as supporting Ukraine's defence capabilities.

"Our strategic goal in Ukraine is to see a sovereign, independent, economically viable and democratic Ukraine emerge from Russia's failure with the means to deter and defend against further aggression," Wallander said.

She recalled that Russian forces continue to advance in southeastern Ukraine and are shelling civilian towns and critical infrastructure across Ukrainian territory.

"Ukraine's defences and its people are being devastated without additional U.S. security assistance," Wallander said, urging lawmakers to approve a bill with additional funding that includes support for Ukraine.

The Pentagon official also stressed the US leadership in bringing allies and partners together in coalitions focused on key areas of capability in Ukraine's Air Force, air defence, artillery, maritime security, armour, information technology, demining and UAVs. Wallander reminded that the countries of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence (Ramstein format) have raised more than $88 billion in security assistance.