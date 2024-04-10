Ukraine repelled 17 Russian attacks in Bakhmut direction. 47 combat engagements recorded in frontline over last day - General Staff

Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back Russian occupants in the Bakhmut direction, repelling 17 attacks there over the past day. A total of 47 combat engagements were recorded in the frontline.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 61 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts subversive and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. It conducted air strikes near the settlements of Derhachi, Lyptsi, and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. About 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Yanzhulivka, Buchky, Kostobobriv in the Chernihiv region; Holubivka, Vilna Sloboda, Khodyne in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Kurylivka and Kruhliakivka in the Kharkiv region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks near Terny in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also launched an air strike in the area of Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Zarichne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 17 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Spirne, Verkhnokamianske and Ivanivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Umanske and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to knock our units out of their positions. He conducted air strikes near the towns of Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Netaylove in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, and Semenivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 14 times. He also carried out air strikes near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders once near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. He also carried out air strikes near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaki in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to knock our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, 5 attacks were made on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Beryslav, Ivanivka, and Novotyanka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 artillery system and 1 electronic warfare station of the enemy.

Missile troops struck 8 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

