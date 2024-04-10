Russians attack Odesa region with missiles: 4 people killed, including 1 child, 14 more wounded (updated)

The Russian army shelled Odesa region once again. The missile attack killed 4 people and injured 14 others, including 1 child.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the evening Russian missile attack on Odesa district, 4 people were killed, including 1 child - a 10-year-old girl, 7 more people were injured, 1 man is in serious condition, his lower limbs were amputated. Doctors are doing their best," said Kiper.

According to him, between 6.00 and 6.30 p.m. Odesa region was once again hit by ballistic missiles, preliminary - Iskander-M.

In addition, transport infrastructure and nearby trucks were damaged in the Odesa region.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that the number of casualties as a result of the strike had increased to 14.

