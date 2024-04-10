DOT signs first long-term contracts for supply of military uniforms and gear to AFU

The State Logistics Operator (DOT) has begun signing long-term contracts to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with military uniforms and gear. Contracts have already been signed for the supply of tactical protective load-bearing belts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the State Logistics Operator.

Long-term contracts to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with military uniforms and gear will be valid for six months, not up to 3 months, as it was before.

Contracts for the supply of tactical protective unloading belts have already been signed for the 3-4th quarter. The winners of the auctions were AnVa and Tactic Pro.

"Understanding the volume of orders for 3-6 months allows suppliers to better plan their capacities, order the necessary amount of materials for the manufacture of products in time, and engage the right number of employees. This, in turn, allows us to manage potential risks of supply disruptions and contributes to the continuous supply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the DOT notes.