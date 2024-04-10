Soldiers of Third Assault Brigade repel enemy attack on outskirts of Avdiivka. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers from the Third Separate Assault Brigade showed how they prevented a Russian assault near Avdiivka. According to the brigade, the Russian invaders were hit by attack drones.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"The soldiers demolished the buildings in which the enemy was hiding, caught up with and destroyed those who wanted to escape," the message says.
