Draft law on demobilization may take several months to prepare - Defense Ministry

The General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense will soon begin drafting a bill on demobilization, a process that could take several months.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Lazutkin.

"The end of service will be included in a separate draft law. Obviously, this process will take some time, several months, but it should definitely take into account, on the one hand, Ukraine's defense needs, and on the other hand, the rights of servicemen, which are obviously taken care of by all relevant institutions," Lazutkin said.

According to the spokesperson, the General Staff and the Defense Ministry will soon start working together on a draft law on demobilization.

"There will be appropriate consultations, relevant groups will be involved. It's probably too early to talk about any specific timeframe, but understanding the demand of society, including people involved in the Defense Forces, everything will be done to implement and develop this draft law in the near future," Lazutkin said.

The day before, the Verkhovna Rada's Defense Committee removed from the new draft law on mobilization a provision that would have established the demobilization of servicemen after 36 months of service. The exclusion of the demobilization issue from the draft law was initiated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.