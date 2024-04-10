Speaker Johnson to meet with Trumpist Greene, who opposed approval of US aid to Ukraine

US House Speaker Mike Johnson will meet with US House member and Donald Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, who threatens to implement the process of his resignation and opposes any aid to Ukraine.

This was stated by Mike Johnson, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Marjorie and I will meet today, and we are looking forward to talking," the speaker said.

At the same time, Johnson called Green a "colleague" among conservatives and noted that he had always considered her a friend.

"But sometimes we disagree on strategy and what we bring to the consideration and when," he added.

The meeting was scheduled after Greene introduced a motion to dismiss Johnson from the speaker's post in late March. She explained her move by saying that the speaker had facilitated the vote on a package of bills containing the 2024 budget, which seemed to be at odds with the conservative approaches of the Republicans. However, this helped to avoid the threat of a shutdown for the US government.

At the same time, the congresswoman "paused" the process of dismissing the speaker, saying that Johnson's next steps, including support for Ukraine, would affect her willingness to go further.

On Wednesday, Johnson himself said that if he had blocked the budget legislation in March, it would have been bad for the Republican Party and would have caused chaos. According to the speaker, he wants the Republicans to remain in the majority in the House of Representatives after the November elections.

Greene also warned the speaker against voting for a financial aid package for Ukraine.

