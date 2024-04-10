Prime Ministers of Netherlands, Denmark and Czech Republic discuss supply of additional air defense systems to Ukraine

The leaders of the three EU countries discussed options for supplying Ukraine with additional air defense systems.

According to Censor.NET, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote about this on X (formerly Twitter).

Rutte said that in early March, he visited Kharkiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and saw the consequences of Russia's merciless shelling of residential areas.

"Since then, this city of more than a million people has been under fire almost every day. It is clear that Ukraine now needs more resources to defend itself against Russia's barbaric air strikes," Rutte said.

As he noted, he later spoke on the phone with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. They discussed options for supplying Ukraine with additional air defense equipment.

"Together with our partners, we will continue to do everything possible to supply additional air defense equipment to Ukraine," Rutte stated.

