SBI and SSU come with searches to Bulakh, head of Kharkiv Anti-Corruption Center, who is now serving in National Guard

The SBI and SSU operatives came with searches to Dmytro Bulakh, the head of the Kharkiv Anti-Corruption Center, who is now a member of the National Guard.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the Anti-Corruption Center.

Having a court order to conduct searches, law enforcement officers showed up at Bulakh's place of residence and demanded to provide information related to his military service.

"We perceive this as a continuation of the campaign of pressure on representatives of the public sector in Ukraine. After the cases of the Bihus.Info team, AntAC head Vitalii Shabunin, Slidstvo.info investigator Yevhen Shulhat, and Chesno Movement Editor-in-Chief Oleksandr Salizhenko, the authorities, commissioned by the same authorities and funded by taxpayers, are organizing an unexciting non-spy war game in Kharkiv in the third year of the great war," the Kharkiv Anti-Corruption Center emphasized.

According to the Kharkiv Anti-Corruption Center, Bulakh voluntarily mobilized to the Armed Forces in the spring of 2023 and is serving in one of the National Guard units. However, since the summer of 2022, the activist has been subjected to actions that can be called abuse of the mobilization system and surveillance.

"June 2022. The Russian occupation forces are deployed to the north of Kharkiv, right in the suburbs. After the coronavirus, I've been suffering from pneumonia, but I'm on the mend. Every day I go to the hospital to take a few hours of treatment. Formally, I am in the hospital, but in fact I spend the night at home and go to the hospital to take an IV drip. After one of my last sessions, I was driving to my mom's house (she lives in the private sector, in the city center, relatively speaking) and I saw a car behind me, but I didn't pay attention to it, thinking it was paranoia. After I leave my mom's house, right in front of the exit, I see the same cruiser (of course, with cover numbers), which abruptly rushes towards me and 3 people get out. 2 The Department of Strategic Investigation officers (yes, the DSI officers in the cruiser were serving the summons))) and one representative of the TCR. The TCR of the Kyiv district, although I am registered with the TCR, and the events take place in the Sloboda district. They issue me a summons for the next day to the Kyiv Regional TCR. I was, of course, somewhat surprised by this exclusive approach. To put it mildly. But I decided not to bring it up, so as not to dismoralize." (DSI - Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police).

Of course, I went to the Regional TCR, whose adequate staff knew and understood all this trash. It took me a few weeks to get through the medical examination because of the queues (yes, there were queues back then). In the process, I got pneumonia for the second time (and then the third time, I had seizures and a bunch of special effects from the crown and treatment) and was sick until February 23, and then mobilized myself," Bulakh said.

