Kuleba and Borrell discussed efforts to accelerate supply of air defense and ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kulebm and EU High Representative Josep Borrell had a telephone conversation to discuss accelerating military support for Ukraine, including the supply of air defense systems and ammunition.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"After our meeting with Josep Borrell in Brussels, I called him to discuss the steps taken to fulfill the order of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to find additional Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine. The High Representative informed me about the steps taken by the EU. I thank my colleague for his active efforts," Kuleba said.

According to him, he has information on the location of the Patriot systems and is working at all levels to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

"Patriot diplomacy is well underway. We have also discussed the supply of artillery ammunition and other military assistance to Ukraine," the minister added.

Joseph Borrell, commenting on the results of the conversation, called on the EU countries to decide on military assistance to Ukraine, including air defense systems and ammunition.

"I appeal to the EU member states to identify the available equipment that Ukraine needs. At the next joint meeting of the EU Foreign and Defense Ministers on April 22, we must come up with concrete commitments and actions. Ukraine cannot wait," he wrote on social network X.

