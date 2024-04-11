Biden: War in Ukraine will come to end when Congress votes on US aid

The war in Ukraine may be nearing an end when US House Speaker Mike Johnson brings the issue of aid to Ukraine to a vote.

This was stated by US President Joe Biden during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"There is absolute support for Ukraine among the majority of Democrats and Republicans. The vote should take place immediately," Biden said.

The U.S. President also thanked Japan for its cooperation and for its continued support of Ukraine and the decision to allocate more than $12 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine:

"You condemned Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine when it happened. You pledged more than $12 billion, prioritising nuclear non-proliferation...standing firm with the United States as we defend freedom of navigation, including the South China Sea, and supporting peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

Fumio Kishida, for his part, announcing a joint US-Japan-Philippines summit on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, added: "We realise that Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow."

Kishida stressed that Japan takes the issue of Russia's war very seriously. He expressed his determination to continue tough sanctions against Russia, as well as his continued support for Ukraine and cooperation with allies in this regard.