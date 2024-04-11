Air threat: About 7 Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off in Russia - Air Force

Around 7 Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from the Olenya airfield.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the telegram-channel of the Air Force of AFU.

"Around 7 Tu-95MS strategic bombers have been spotted taking off from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, Russia), moving towards the launch lines," the statement said.

It is noted that the estimated time of reaching the launch lines is 03.40 a.m.

