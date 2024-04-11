Congressmen continue to actively discuss options for further action to help Ukraine - Johnson

The House of Representatives has returned to work after the Easter recess. Congressmen continue to discuss options for a future aid package for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America, this was stated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson.

With regard to the supplemental funding package, members of the House of Representatives continue to actively discuss our options for moving forward. As you know, there are many different ideas on this. This is a very complex issue at a very complex time. Time is running out, and everyone here feels the urgency of this. But we need to reach a consensus on this issue. And that's what we're working on," Johnson said.

However, he did not answer the question of when the aid package for Ukraine would be put to a vote.

Johnson also commented on the threats of dismissal by Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green, who, before the start of the two-week recess, filed a motion to resign the Speaker if he brought aid to Kyiv to a vote.

"As for Marjorie Taylor Green, she is a colleague whom I have always considered a friend. I don't think Marjorie and I disagree on any philosophical principles. We're both conservatives, but sometimes we disagree on strategy and what to put to a vote and when, and other things," Johnson said.

He added that he did not believe his resignation would be beneficial to the Republican Party.

"It's going to be chaos in the House of Representatives. So Marjorie and I ... look forward to talking, and I'm not going to discuss it with you anymore, I'm going to discuss it with her," Johnson added.