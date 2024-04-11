Critical infrastructure facility is attacked in Kyiv region, consequences are being clarified

On the night of 11 April, Russians massively attacked Kyiv region with kamikaze drones and missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military District Administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

The alert in the region lasted more than 5 hours.

"Unfortunately, a critical infrastructure facility was attacked during an air raid in the Kyiv region. No information on injuries or deaths has been received so far," the statement said.

Kravchenko noted that the fire at the facility is being extinguished. More details to follow.

Read more: Russia attacks two DTEK thermal power plants, equipment is damaged