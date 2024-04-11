Majority of enemy’s attacks were repelled in Bakhmut sector yesterday - General Staff

Over the last day, 55 combat engagements took place. The enemy attacked at the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Orikhivsk directions. In Kherson region, Russians are trying to drive our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 93 air strikes, fired 78 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries.

At night, the Russian occupiers launched another massive attack on Ukraine, using cruise missiles and Shahed-136/131 UAVs. According to preliminary information, 37 of the 40 UAVs were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence forces and equipment. Information about the missiles is being clarified.

Over the past 24 hours, air strikes were carried out in Dergachi, Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Kurylivka, Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region; Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, Ivanivka, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled three enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, our soldiers repelled 23 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to drive our units out of their positions.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled six attacks in the areas of Keramik, Berdychi, Umanske, Netailove and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops 16 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, it carried out 6 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck at 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 artillery system and 1 electronic warfare station of the enemy.

Missile troops struck 9 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.