Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 450,890 people (+810 per day), 7,137 tanks, 11,452 artillery systems, 13,679 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 450,890 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.04.24 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ about 450890 (+810) people,
- tanks ‒ 7137 (+5) units,
- combat armoured vehicles ‒ 13679 (+12) units,
- artillery systems – 11452 (+48) units,
- MLRS – 1040 (+0) units,
- air defense systems ‒ 754 (+1) units,
- aircraft – 347 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 9104 (+34),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2069 (+2),
- ships /boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 15298 (+50) units,
- special equipment ‒ 1882 (+6)
