At night, enemy massively attacked south of Ukraine with "shaheds", which he launched in waves. Air defense destroyed 21 drones, - Defense Forces of the South

Combat work of air defense forces in the south lasted more than 5 hours. The enemy attacked the region with "Shaheds", which he launched in waves.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.

It is noted that the aggressor is again targeting the energy infrastructure.

"21 drones were destroyed during the combat operations of the air defense forces: 7 - in the Odesa region, 8 in the Mykolaiv region, 3 each - in the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the message says.

Nevertheless, in Odesa, debris from downed drones caused a fire on the territory of an energy facility. The fire was extinguished promptly. People are not injured. In the Mykolaiv region, the debris of the downed drones fell in an open area. There was no information about the destruction or casualties.

"At dawn, the enemy attacked massively with various types of missiles. He directed guided air missiles from tactical aviation planes over the Zaporizhzhia region. 2 missiles were destroyed by air defense forces, but, unfortunately, there were also hits. An energy infrastructure object was damaged in the Zaporizhzhia district. The extent of the damage is being clarified, there was no information about the victims," the Southern Defense Forces said.