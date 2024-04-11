In Kryvyi Rih - explosion in apartment, people are being searched under rubble

In Kryvyi Rih, there was an explosion in a nine-story building at night, which was not related to the hostilities. 7 people were injured, people may also be under the rubble.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the explosion occurred in an apartment on the 4th floor of a building on the street of the 21st Brigade of the National Guard.

"The ceiling between the 3rd and 4th, 4th and 5th floors of the building was destroyed. 7 people were injured, 2 of them were hospitalized, the condition is of medium severity. The demolition of the rubble continues, perhaps there are still victims under the rubble," Vilkul wrote.

He noted that the explosion was not related to hostilities. The causes of the explosion are currently being established.

Rescuers extinguished the fire that broke out at the place of the explosion.

There is an operational headquarters - there building materials will be issued to the residents of the affected apartments.