Russian army launched more than 40 missiles and about 40 drones at night - some of them were shot down - Zelenskyy

During today’s attack, the Russians fired more than 40 missiles and about 40 more attack drones at Ukraine. We need air defence and other defensive support, not a blind eye and long discussions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am grateful to everyone who is now eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack, and to every soldier of our air defense system who was on guard at night. More than 40 missiles and about 40 more attack drones. We managed to shoot down some of the missiles and drones. Unfortunately, only a part of them.

Russian terrorists again targeted critical infrastructure. There was another vile missile attack on Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. Objects in other regions were also targeted: the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Lviv regions," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine is in dire need of additional air defense systems and called on partners to be resolute.

"It is here, right now, with our ability to overcome Russian terror that the world can prove that everyone perceives terror as a crime equally. If Russia is allowed to continue to do so, if Russian missiles and Shakhtys hit not only Ukraine but also the resolve of its partners, it will be a global permission to terrorise. We need air defence and other defence support, not turning a blind eye and long discussions," the President of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy also thanked all those who are eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack, as well as the air defence forces.