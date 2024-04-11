18 out of 42 missiles and 39 out of 40 UAVs destroyed air defense forces at night over Ukraine. INFOGRAPHICS

Air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 18 Russian missiles and 39 enemy UAVs during a massive attack by the Russian Federation.

This was announced by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk, Censor.NET informs.

The main direction of the combined night attack was the Lviv region.

"In total, the enemy used 82 means of air attack:

20 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area - Saratov region - Russian Federation);

6 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters (launch area - Tambov region - Russian Federation);

12 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launched from the Belgorod Region - Russian Federation);

40 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type (from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea).

4 Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the airspace of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region)," the message reads.

Air defense forces destroyed 57 air targets, including:

16 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

39 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type;

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles.

