In Ukraine, five new statuses may be introduced instead of "limited suitability" - mass media

Instead of "limited fitness", Ukraine may introduce a new status for military personnel and persons liable for military service. For many people who are subject to mobilization but have serious illnesses, this new status may be a relief. However, it remains to be seen whether it will be specified in the new order on the MMC.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the BBC.

Five new statuses

Thus, in response to a BBC request, the Department of Health of Ukraine said that the proposed amendments to the order provide for five statuses. Namely:

Unfit for military service with exclusion from military registration;

unusable with a review in 6-12 months;

temporarily unfit, requiring medical treatment, leave, or dismissal (this category existed before);

suitable;

are suitable for service in military support units, TCRSS, higher military educational institutions and establishments.

As noted, the category of "fit for service" in certain units is what can replace the status of "restricted fit".

Relief for patients

For many people who are subject to mobilization but have serious illnesses, this new status can be a relief.

There are thousands of people with limited fitness in Ukraine. These include people with injuries, those recovering from operations not related to combat missions, and people with serious problems, such as blood clotting disorders, cancer in remission, HIV, congenital syphilis, diabetes, epilepsy with sporadic seizures, some diseases of the heart, endocrine and digestive systems, and vision and hearing problems.

TThe listof these diseases is long and detailed and is contained in Order 402 on the military qualification commission, which is to be updated. Accordingly, the list of diseases will also be updated, as well as the table of additional health requirements for service in the infantry, airborne assault troops, etc.

A new order is being developed

At the same time, according to the BBC, although MPs have passed the new law, the Ministry of Defence has not yet developed a new order No. 402 on the EC. Therefore, doctors do not yet have criteria to determine whether a person with limited fitness is fit or unfit.

The above qualification can still be considered as a proposal, as it is not yet known what will be in the updated order on MMC.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Defence is developing the new order together with the chief medical officers of the Armed Forces, experts from the Ministry of Health. The final provisions of the law state that the ministry has three months to complete this work.

What will change after the order is updated

After the list of diseases is updated, some of those who were previously restricted from work will be dismissed, the BBC notes.

"But we can assume that there will be few of them because the army is critically short of people. People will no longer be recognized as partially fit, but can only be recognized as fit to serve in support, TCRSS, facilities, etc.", the journalists add.