Strike on Kharkiv: serious damage and destruction of power system, traffic is restricted

On the morning of 11 March, the occupiers launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv. The city is facing an extremely difficult situation with electricity supply.

According to Censor.NET, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this on the air of the telethon.

"As for the power supply, this morning our enemy has been striking at the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv. The situation with power supply will be very difficult today. The underground is not working now, but we have managed to launch certain tram and trolleybus routes. In addition, municipal buses are running," said the mayor.

He noted that there were very serious hits and destruction of the power system in the region that supplies Kharkiv.

"That's why our utilities are working with power engineers on how to restart the power supply system. I'm not saying that there is no power supply throughout the city, but there are difficulties and we understand this, because today there is a critical lack of voltage in the networks for sustainable power supply to the entire city," said Terekhov.

