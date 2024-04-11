Right bank of Kherson region is strongly fortified. Enemy has no chance to advance - OC "South"

The enemy will not be able to return to the right bank of the Kherson region, because defensive lines have been set up there. In addition, the Russians do not stop trying to storm the village of Krynky.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokeswoman of OC "South" Natalia Humeniuk.

"Continuing on the topic of the enemy's PSYOP, I want to emphasize that the right bank is firmly fortified. The enemy has no chance of advancing. They tried it during their pseudo-elections. But they realized that even at the halfway point they would not have enough resources, nor forces, nor opportunities," Humenyuk said.

She noted that the occupiers often use drones not only against military positions but also against civilians.

"Every day we have reports of strikes in this way on a private house, on a private car, on a place of gathering of people around the point of invincibility," Humeniuk said.

The situation in the area of Krynky and Kozachi Laheri

"The Russians are looking for ways that will give them even a small result. They have been trying to storm our bridgeheads for several months.

They can't do anything except lose their personnel. Minus 60% is a stable indicator of the result of such assaults," Humeniuk said.

During the past day, the enemy carried out six assaults. Last week, the Russians managed 15-16 assaults per day.

"They have changed their tactics a little. This is the "tactic of cockroaches" - they dispersed in small groups in order to disperse our efforts as well.

However, they did not succeed. We calculated such an assault and fought back. the Russians have returned to the stable tactics they have now - they conduct 5-6 assaults a day," added the spokeswoman of the OC "South".

