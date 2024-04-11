No demobilisation after 36 months and e-cabinet for persons liable for military service: Main provisions of draft law on mobilisation. LIST

On 11 April, the Verkhovna Rada passed a draft law on mobilisation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bukvy.

Key provisions of the law on mobilisation:

The provision on demobilisation of servicemen after 36 months (3 years) of service was removed. This issue is promised to be resolved by a separate law, which will take about 8 months to develop, according to the MoD.

Persons liable for military service must contact military registration and enlistment offices to update their data.

Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are required to update their credentials within 60 days at a military registration and enlistment office, administrative service centre (ASC) or in the conscript's electronic cabinet.

Also, persons liable for military service must have and carry military registration documents and provide them at the request of the police or TCR employees.

Without military registration documents, Ukrainians abroad will not be able to receive consular services (including passports).

Local state administrations and local self-government bodies are obliged to facilitate mobilisation.

Registration of an electronic cabinet for persons liable for military service is voluntary.

The deferment for postgraduate students on contract and students who are pursuing a subsequent education that is not higher than the previous one has been cancelled.

"Basic military training" was introduced to replace conscription. The BMT will begin on 1 September 2025.

The TCR will be able to deprive those who evade mobilisation of their driving licences through the courts. Fines for this violation have also been increased.

The TCR may apply to the police to detain the person. If detention is not possible, the TCR will send a registered letter to the citizen with a request to report to the military registration and enlistment office. Such a letter is considered delivered even if the person has not actually received it. The time limit for arrival at the TCR is 10 calendar days. Subsequently, the TCR has the right to apply to the court with a request to deprive the person of a driver's licence.

Persons who have not completed military service or basic military training will not be able to work in the civil service, prosecution or police.

Also, according to MP Zheleznyak, the Rada approved a resolution that obliges the Cabinet of Ministers to adopt a resolution on 70,000 for those on the front line (performing combat missions). A draft law on rotation will also be introduced in the near future.

The bill must then be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Only after that the law will be officially promulgated and come into force one month after the day following its publication.

