One night in Kharkiv would change opinion of those who depend on Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Kuleba

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, emphasized the importance of transferring Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine to protect against Russian ballistic missiles.

He announced this on the X social network, Censor.NET informs.

Kuleba noted that this night Russia fired more than 80 missiles and UAVs over Ukraine, mainly at critical infrastructure facilities. Six of the aerial targets were ballistic.

"Ukraine remains the only country in the world that faces ballistic strikes. There is no other place for the Patriot at the moment. I am sure that if those who depend on providing them to Ukraine spent at least one night in Kharkiv, all the necessary solutions would be accepted quickly. And I would be ready to go with them," the minister added.

