Enemy henchman who helped Russians kidnap Ukrainians during battles for Kharkiv was detained - SSU

The Security Service and the National Police detained an enemy henchman who had been hiding from justice in the Kharkiv region for a long time. He turned out to be a 46-year-old resident of the village of Kozacha Lopan, who during the occupation of this settlement became an "assistant" of a local traitor.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press center of the SSU.

It is noted that in this "position", the enemy accomplice participated in the kidnapping of community residents and the robbery of their private property. For this purpose, the suspect "directed" the occupiers to the residences of Ukrainian patriots and their relatives.

First of all, he surrendered the families of former military personnel and law enforcement officials.

According to the investigation, the rioters broke into people's houses and, threatening to shoot them, took them to the Russian torture chamber.

During such "raids", the invaders together with their accomplices looted houses. The Russians sent most of the stolen goods, especially computers and household appliances, to the Russian Federation.

After the de-occupation of the region, the person involved remained in the village, where he tried to "lie down", almost never leaving a private house.

Based on the collected evidence, he was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance to the aggressor state).

The perpetrator is currently in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

