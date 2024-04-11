Rocket attack on Odesa region: Number of victims has increased to 5

5 people died as a result of the Russian missile attack on the Odesa region. A man who received serious injuries died in the hospital today.

This was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"The number of people killed as a result of an enemy attack on Odesa region has increased to 5. Unfortunately, a man who received serious injuries died in the hospital today," the message reads.

Also remind, on April 10, the Russian occupiers shelled the Odesa region. As a result of the rocket attack, 4 people were killed, 14 more were injured, including 1 child.

Read more: Russians attack Odesa region with missiles: 4 people killed, including 1 child, 14 more wounded (updated)