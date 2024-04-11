Last day, 112 occupiers were eliminated in south and 41 units of weapons and military equipment of Russian army were destroyed - Defense Forces

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, the occupiers carried out 1 assault in the Orihiv direction, in the Staromayorske district. They had no success.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Defense Forces of the South.

On the left bank of the Dnieper, in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy carried out 6 assaults on our positions. Having suffered losses, he retreated to his original position.

"The occupiers press with artillery fire, launch airstrikes, use a large number of strike drones of various types. They do not stop aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, the flight of 255 reconnaissance drones has been recorded in the operational zone," the message says.

The defense forces eliminated 112 occupiers and destroyed 41 units of weapons and military equipment over the past day. In particular:

12 guns;

4 mortars;

20 units of armored vehicles;

3 electronic warfare stations, one of them - Strizh;

2 boats.

1 observation point and 3 field supply points were also destroyed.

