Ukraine and Latvia sign security agreement: Riga to provide military aid worth 0.25% of GDP annually
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Latvian leader Edgars Rinkēvičs sign a bilateral security agreement.
The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Together with President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, we have just signed a bilateral security agreement between our countries.
According to it, Latvia will provide Ukraine with military assistance worth 0.25% of GDP annually. In addition, Latvia makes a 10-year commitment to support Ukraine in cyber defence, demining, unmanned aerial vehicles, and unconditionally facilitates our accession to the EU and NATO," the statement said.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
