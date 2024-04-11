Ukraine and Latvia sign security agreement: Riga to provide military aid worth 0.25% of GDP annually

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Latvian leader Edgars Rinkēvičs sign a bilateral security agreement.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Together with President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, we have just signed a bilateral security agreement between our countries.

According to it, Latvia will provide Ukraine with military assistance worth 0.25% of GDP annually. In addition, Latvia makes a 10-year commitment to support Ukraine in cyber defence, demining, unmanned aerial vehicles, and unconditionally facilitates our accession to the EU and NATO," the statement said.

