Cabinet of Ministers to develop draft law on rotations and regulatory framework for allocation of 70 thousand hryvnias to soldiers on frontline - Rada. DOCUMENT

The Cabinet of Ministers should develop the necessary regulations for the rotation of Ukrainian defenders and for the payment of additional one-time remuneration to the military "at zero".

The parliament adopted this decision at a meeting on 11 April, Censor.NET reports.

The resolution, which was supported by 321 MPs, stipulates that the Cabinet of Ministers should develop and submit a draft law on rotation to the Rada in the near future.

The government is also to allocate additional payments of UAH 70,000 to the military performing combat missions on the front line.

Thus, it is envisaged that the defenders of Ukraine fighting on the front line will receive UAH 20-25 thousand in salary, UAH 100 thousand in combat pay and another UAH 70 thousand in additional pay.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada passed the law on mobilisation in the second reading.

