Ukrainian pilots are at final stage of training on F-16 fighters in Denmark and USA - Air Force

The training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots in the USA and Denmark is at the final stage: they are directly honing their skills on the tasks that will be set before them in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by Air Force spokesman Illia Yevlash during the briefing.

"Currently, several groups are undergoing training with us, several of them are already in the final stages. In particular, the pilots undergoing training in Denmark and the USA, they are already directly training to hone their skills on real tasks that will be set before them in Ukraine." said the spokesman.

Yevlash added that Ukrainian pilots are practicing strikes against small targets, including such as "Shahed", cruise, and guided air missiles.

"As of now, we are still undergoing training in Great Britain. These are the first courses they are taking specifically on language learning - English and direct ground training. Another such group has already completed similar courses and moved to another country of the air coalition - France. They are currently undergoing training on light aircraft in order to increase the number of flight hours and master the control system. This is a transitional stage before transferring to a more serious jet fighter and gaining valuable experience there, which they will then hone on the F-16," Yevlash said.

