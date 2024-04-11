Trump may use US military aid to bring Ukraine and Russia to negotiating table - CNN

Donald Trump hopes to force Russia and Ukraine to start negotiations to end hostilities.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a CNN article.

According to the publication, many European ambassadors have allegedly learned that Donald Trump wants to promote the idea of a "two-tier NATO": that countries that spend less than 2% of GDP on defence should not be protected by NATO's Article 5.

According to the article, foreign diplomats have heard Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine, which is that Trump wants to bring Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table and encourage them to reach an agreement to end the fighting.

"If Trump wins in November, he will most likely contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day after his election or the day after his inauguration to begin coordinating talks," the source said.

The source said Trump is likely to use US military aid to Ukraine as a lever to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

"If Ukraine wants a steady flow of aid, they will have to come to the negotiating table. And if Russia doesn't want us to provide a lot of new support to Ukraine, then it will also have to sit down and negotiate... This does not mean concessions to Ukraine, or that we will give Putin everything he wants," the source explained.

