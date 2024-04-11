State Department is in active dialogue with Congress on aid package for Ukraine - Price

The US State Department is actively discussing with the US Congress the need to approve further security assistance to Ukraine.

Deputy US Representative to the United Nations Ned Price said this at the International Mayors Summit in Chisinau (Moldova), Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are clearly aware of the constant need to support Ukraine not only in words but also with real resources. That's why we have been in a very active conversation with Congress for many months now, and this conversation is ongoing," Price said.

Read more: Biden: War in Ukraine will come to end when Congress votes on US aid

According to him, "we hear day after day from Congress, from Democrats and Republicans, that they support the continuation of the policy of solidarity with Ukraine".

"I know that the continuation of assistance has the overwhelming support of the American people, the overwhelming support of both parties, the American people, the United States Congress, and certainly our administration understands the need to continue to support Ukraine," the diplomat said.

Read more: Congressmen continue to actively discuss options for further action to help Ukraine - Johnson