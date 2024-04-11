EU Parliament will not approve funding for EU Council until Ukraine receives additional Patriots

The European Parliament refused to approve the decision to finance the EU Council because of the inability of EU countries to transfer additional batteries of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament.

Long-time MEP, former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt of the Renew faction proposed to remove the approval of the European Council budget from the agenda until the member states can find seven Patriot systems that Ukraine desperately needs.

Verhofstadt recalled the words of the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, that European countries have a hundred Patriot systems, while Ukraine needs seven.

The MEP's proposal was greeted with a round of applause. The decision is called an unprecedented event. It was supported by 515 MEPs, with 62 against.

"The Parliament refuses to implement the Council's budget until the European Council decides to support Ukraine with additional Patriot missile defense systems!" said Verhofstadt.

"Just now: The European Parliament suspended the decision to finance the EU Council because of the disruption of Patriot system deliveries to Ukraine," said Andrius Kubilius, MEP and former Lithuanian Prime Minister.

