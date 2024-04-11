Zelenskyy met with Nauseda: They discussed ammunition for Ukraine, air defense and strengthening cooperation at EU and NATO level

During his working visit to Republic of Lithuania, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nausėda.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram.

"Vilnius, meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda before our participation in the Three Seas Summit. The main topic is our common strength," he said.

Zelenskyy briefed Naseda on the consequences of the Russian strikes overnight and Ukraine's urgent air defense needs. They also discussed the situation on the battlefield and weapons priorities.

"I am grateful for the readiness to help and increase the ability to supply and produce weapons and ammunition to protect our common security. We also talked about political cooperation at the level of the European Union and NATO - about concrete steps to be taken this year," the President added.

Earlier it was reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Lithuania to participate in the Three Seas Summit and hold talks with the heads of partner states.

Ukraine and Latvia also signed a security agreement.